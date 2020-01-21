UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh To Arrive In Lahore On Wednesday Evening

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:42 PM

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evening

Bangladesh cricket team will return to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years when they will arrive here on Wednesday evening to play three T20Is on January 24, 25 and 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Bangladesh cricket team will return to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years when they will arrive here on Wednesday evening to play three T20Is on January 24, 25 and 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The two sides featured in the first and only T20I on Pakistani soil in April 2008, which the hosts, captained by Shoaib Malik, won by 102 runs.

Their most recent fixture was in 2016 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 in India in which Pakistan, captained by Shahid Afrid, beat Bangladesh by 55 runs.

The 10 matches between the two sides in the shortest format, Pakistan had been victorious eight times, while Bangladesh's both the victories came at home in 2014-15 and 2015-16 by seven and five wickets, respectively.

Friday contest will mark the eleventh T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, led by Babar Azam and Mahmudullah respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Bangladesh Mahmudullah Shoaib Malik Babar Azam January April 2016

Recent Stories

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

43 minutes ago

Abbottabad White wins Winter Sports Gala trophy

44 seconds ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

58 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

47 seconds ago

DPO administers oath to 21 members of DRC Lower Mo ..

49 seconds ago

More US Voters Like Trump's Economy Despite Unchan ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.