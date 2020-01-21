Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evening

Bangladesh cricket team will return to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years when they will arrive here on Wednesday evening to play three T20Is on January 24, 25 and 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Bangladesh cricket team will return to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years when they will arrive here on Wednesday evening to play three T20Is on January 24, 25 and 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The two sides featured in the first and only T20I on Pakistani soil in April 2008, which the hosts, captained by Shoaib Malik, won by 102 runs.

Their most recent fixture was in 2016 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 in India in which Pakistan, captained by Shahid Afrid, beat Bangladesh by 55 runs.

The 10 matches between the two sides in the shortest format, Pakistan had been victorious eight times, while Bangladesh's both the victories came at home in 2014-15 and 2015-16 by seven and five wickets, respectively.

Friday contest will mark the eleventh T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, led by Babar Azam and Mahmudullah respectively.