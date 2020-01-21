UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh To Arrive In Lahore On Wednesday Evening

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:43 PM

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evening

Bangladesh will return to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years when they will arrive in Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) evening to play three T20Is on 24, 25 and 27 January at the Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st January, 2020) Bangladesh will return to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years when they will arrive in Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) evening to play three T20Is on 24, 25 and 27 January at the Gaddafi Stadium.

These two sides featured in the first and only T20I on Pakistani soil in April 2008, which the hosts, captained by Shoaib Malik, won by 102 runs.

Their most recent fixture was in 2016 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 in India in which Pakistan, captained by Shahid Afrid, beat Bangladesh by 55 runs.

In the 10 matches between the two sides in the shortest format, Pakistan have come out victorious eight times, while Bangladesh’s both the victories came at home in 2014-15 and 2015-16 by seven and five wickets, respectively.

Friday contest will mark the eleventh T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and their nations will be led by Babar Azam, top-ranked T20I batsman, and Mahmudullah.

The following is the schedule of teams’ training and media activities over the course of Bangladesh’s stay in Pakistan:

Wednesday, 22 January:

Bangladesh senior men’s team arrives in Pakistan in the evening. The PCB will provide the arrival images and footages.

Thursday, 23 January:

Babar Azam and Mahmudullah, the opposite captains, will hold their pre-series media conferences at the Gaddafi Stadium at around 12.45pm, which will be followed by a photo-shoot with the trophy.

Afterwards, both the sides will hold practice sessions.

For further information, please contact Pakistan cricket team media manager Raza Kitchlew at 03018440280 and Bangladesh team media manager Rabeed Imam at +8801713046531.

Friday, 24 January:

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the first T20I with the first ball being bowled at 2pm.

Afterwards, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences in the press conference room in the Far End building with the losing side’s member coming first.

As Non-Rights holder TV camerapersons will not be allowed inside the venue on match days, the PCB will provide unedited broadcast quality post-match media conferences as soon as conveniently possible. All pressers will be covered live on the PCB’s YouTube Channel.

Saturday, 25 January:

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the second T20I with the first ball being bowled at 2pm. After the match, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences in the press conference room in the Far End building with the losing side’s member coming first.

As Non-Rights holder TV camerapersons will not be allowed inside the venue on match days, the PCB will provide unedited broadcast quality post-match media conferences as soon as conveniently possible. All pressers will be covered live on the PCB’s YouTube Channel.

Sunday, 26 January:

Both teams are scheduled to have a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium. For further information, please contact team Pakistan and Bangladesh team media managers.

Monday, 27 January:

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the third T20I with the first ball being bowled at 2pm. After the match, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences in the press conference room in the Far End building with the losing side’s member coming first.

As Non-Rights holder TV camerapersons will not be allowed inside the venue on match days, the PCB will provide unedited broadcast quality post-match media conferences as soon as conveniently possible. All pressers will be covered live on the PCB’s YouTube Channel.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore T20 World ICC Bangladesh PCB Mahmudullah Shoaib Malik Babar Azam January April 2016 YouTube Media TV All

Recent Stories

SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the ..

1 minute ago

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

46 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates 100 MGD Dhabeji ..

1 second ago

Abbottabad White wins Winter Sports Gala trophy

4 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

1 hour ago

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evenin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.