Bangladesh to bowl in T20 opener against New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Bangladesh will bowl in the opening Twenty20 match in Hamilton Sunday after losing the toss as they bid for a first win in 30 matches across all formats in New Zealand.

The three-match Twenty20 series follows the tourists were swept 3-0 in the one-day internationals series.

New Zealand are without six frontline players, including Kane Williamson. Stand-in captain Tim Southee said he wanted to get debutant batsmen Finn Allen and Will Young into the middle straight away after winning the toss.

"It looks like a pretty good wicket. We've a couple of new guys, get them out there and get amongst it," Southee said, while playing down New Zealand's ODI dominance.

"It as a great one-day series, but a change of format and a change of personnel and we know we have to start afresh.

" Bangladesh are without injured pace bowler Hasan Mahmud and Tamim Iqbal is not available for personal reasons.

Captain Mahmudullah said their focus would be on an improving their performance with the bat.

"A different format and it might bring a different fortune for us, but we'll have to play very good cricket to beat them," he said.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).