UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh To Host Zimbabwe Despite ICC Ban

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:50 AM

Bangladesh to host Zimbabwe despite ICC ban

Dhaka, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a tri-nations Twenty20 tournament in September despite the African nation being suspended by the game's world body, an official of the Bangladesh cricket board said Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference, putting the country's participation in multi-nation events in doubt.

"We have been informed by the concerned officials that there is no bar on Zimbabwe playing in bilateral matches. They are only suspended from ICC events. This is why we included them in the series," BCB spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.

Afghanistan are the third team in the tournament scheduled to be held from September 13 to 24.

Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play a bilateral series against Afghanistan in September, but officials said Zimbabwe had been included in the series following a request from the strife-torn country.

The tri-series will be preceded by Afghanistan's maiden Test match against Bangladesh in Chittagong from September 5 to 9.

Fixtures: Aug 30: Afghanistan arrive in Bangladesh Sept 1-2: Two-day practice match between Afghanistan XI and BCB XI in Chittagong Sept 5-9: First and only Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chittagong Sept 8: Zimbabwe arrive in Bangladesh Sept 11: T20 practice match between Zimbabwe XI and BCB XI in Fatullah Sept 13: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Dhaka Sept 14: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Dhaka Sept 15: Bangladesh v Afghanistan tri-nation T20I in Dhaka Sept 18: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Chittagong Sept 20: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in ChittagongSept 21: Bangladesh v Afghanistan tri-nation T20I in ChittagongSept 24: Final of tri-nation T20I in Dhaka

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Bangladesh Dhaka Chittagong Zimbabwe July September From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 August 2019

38 minutes ago

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

12 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.