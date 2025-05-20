Bangladesh To Tour Pakistan For T20 Series
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Bangladesh cricket team will visit Pakistan to play the series, as an agreement has successfully been reached among the Pakistan Cricket Board and Bangladesh were successful at Dubai.
After a lengthy meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Abedin and President Faruque Ahmed, it was decided that the Bangladesh cricket team will visit Pakistan, said a statement issued here.
A total of three T20 matches will be played between Bangladesh and Pakistan, in Lahore.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman and President for finalizing the tour to Pakistan.
