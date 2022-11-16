Bangladesh U-19 beats Pak by five wickets in first T-20 match

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Bangladesh U-19 defeated Pakistan U-19 team by 5 wickets in the first T20 match.The two match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh Under-19 teams has started at Multan cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first match, Bangladesh achieved the target of 144 runs in 19.3 overs for the loss of 5 wickets as Shihab James played an unbeaten innings of 41 runs for Bangladesh, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 38, Jishan Alam 24. Muhammad Ashiqur Rahman Shibli scored 16 runs and Ahrar Amin scored 13 runs.

Muhammad Zeeshan from Pakistan took two wickets, Arafat Minhas bagged one wicket while two players run out.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat. Pakistan lost the first wicket for a total of 21 runs when opener Shahwaiz Irfan was caught out by Jishan Alam off the ball of Tanveer Ahmed after scoring 6 runs. The second wicket fell down on 39 runs when Tayyib Arif went back to pavilion after making 10 runs, the third wicket fell on a total score of 69 runs. Basit Ali was dismissed after scoring 36 runs, the fifth wicket fell on a total score of 108 when Arafat Minhas returned to the pavilion for 20 runs, the sixth wicket fell on 123 in the form of Arham who scored 6 runs, captain Saad Baig's seventh wicket, falling on a total score of 127 runs as his individual score was 28 runs.

The last wicket of Pakistan's innings fell on 128 runs when Muhammad Zeeshan got out for 1 run. Muhammad Ismail made 11 runs and Momin Qamar 4 runs and remained not out.

Pakistan team scored 143 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the 20 overs. Basit Ali was the highest scorer by scoring 36 runs, captain Saad Baig scored 28, Arafat Minhas scored 20 and Habib Ullah scored 17 and Tayyab Arif scored 10, Muhammad Ismail scored 11 and Momin Qamar scored 4 runs and remained out., Tanveer Ahmed from Bangladesh was the best bowler by taking 3 wickets for 25 runs, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took 2 wickets while Wasi Siddiquee, Paevez Jibon and Jishan Alam took one wicket each.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby was declared man of the match.