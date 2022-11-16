UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh U-19 Beats Pak By Five Wickets In First T-20 Match

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Bangladesh U-19 beats Pak by five wickets in first T-20 match

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Bangladesh U-19 defeated Pakistan U-19 team by 5 wickets in the first T20 match.The two match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh Under-19 teams has started at Multan cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first match, Bangladesh achieved the target of 144 runs in 19.3 overs for the loss of 5 wickets as Shihab James played an unbeaten innings of 41 runs for Bangladesh, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 38, Jishan Alam 24. Muhammad Ashiqur Rahman Shibli scored 16 runs and Ahrar Amin scored 13 runs.

Muhammad Zeeshan from Pakistan took two wickets, Arafat Minhas bagged one wicket while two players run out.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat. Pakistan lost the first wicket for a total of 21 runs when opener Shahwaiz Irfan was caught out by Jishan Alam off the ball of Tanveer Ahmed after scoring 6 runs. The second wicket fell down on 39 runs when Tayyib Arif went back to pavilion after making 10 runs, the third wicket fell on a total score of 69 runs. Basit Ali was dismissed after scoring 36 runs, the fifth wicket fell on a total score of 108 when Arafat Minhas returned to the pavilion for 20 runs, the sixth wicket fell on 123 in the form of Arham who scored 6 runs, captain Saad Baig's seventh wicket, falling on a total score of 127 runs as his individual score was 28 runs.

The last wicket of Pakistan's innings fell on 128 runs when Muhammad Zeeshan got out for 1 run. Muhammad Ismail made 11 runs and Momin Qamar 4 runs and remained not out.

Pakistan team scored 143 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the 20 overs. Basit Ali was the highest scorer by scoring 36 runs, captain Saad Baig scored 28, Arafat Minhas scored 20 and Habib Ullah scored 17 and Tayyab Arif scored 10, Muhammad Ismail scored 11 and Momin Qamar scored 4 runs and remained out., Tanveer Ahmed from Bangladesh was the best bowler by taking 3 wickets for 25 runs, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took 2 wickets while Wasi Siddiquee, Paevez Jibon and Jishan Alam took one wicket each.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby was declared man of the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan T20 Bangladesh Man From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

51 minutes ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

2 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

2 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

4 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

5 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.