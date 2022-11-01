UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh U-19 Team Arrives In Multan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 01, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Bangladesh U-19 team arrives in Multan

Bangladesh U-19 cricket team reached Multan on Tuesday to play a four-day, three one-dayers and two T20 match series against Pakistan U-19 cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Bangladesh U-19 cricket team reached Multan on Tuesday to play a four-day, three one-dayers and two T20 match series against Pakistan U-19 cricket team.

The series will start with a four-day match from November 4-7 while all the matches will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The three One Day matches will be played on November 10, 12 and 14 while the two T20s will be contested on November 16 and 18.

The Bangladesh U-19 team will attend a training session on November 2 (Wednesday) at the Multan Stadium.

The entry for spectators is free during all the matches.

