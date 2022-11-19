UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh U-19 Team Departs After Completing Pak Tour

Muhammad Rameez Published November 19, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Bangladesh U-19 team departs after completing Pak tour

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Bangladesh U-19 team left for their country after completing the tour to Pakistan.

Bangladesh U-19 team won the ODI series and the four-day match. The T20 series remained tied in the tour to Pakistan.

Bangladesh captain Ahrar Amin said that they had learned a lot from Pakistan's tour.

Bangladesh team manager Hanan Sarkar said that they were impressed by the hospitality of Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Bangladesh From

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

3 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

3 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.