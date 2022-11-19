Bangladesh U-19 team departs after completing Pak tour

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Bangladesh U-19 team left for their country after completing the tour to Pakistan.

Bangladesh U-19 team won the ODI series and the four-day match. The T20 series remained tied in the tour to Pakistan.

Bangladesh captain Ahrar Amin said that they had learned a lot from Pakistan's tour.

Bangladesh team manager Hanan Sarkar said that they were impressed by the hospitality of Pakistanis.