Bangladesh U19 Beat Pakistan U19 By Four Wickets

Muhammad Rameez Published May 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Bangladesh U19 beat Pakistan U19 by four wickets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Bangladesh U19 defeated Pakistan U19 by four wickets at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Thursday.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan cricket board this was Pakistan U19's first loss on the tour, after the tourists have won solitary four-day match by 10 wickets, first one-day by nine wickets and second one-day by 78 runs. All three matches were held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

In today's match, after being put into bat, Pakistan U19 were bowled out for 154 in 41.4 overs. Captain Saad Baig was the notable run-getter for the losing team with a 42-ball 35, hitting four fours and one six. Arafat Minhas (28, 50b, 4x4s) and Ali Asfand (27 not out, 38b, 5x4s) were the other contributors with the bat.

For Bangladesh U19, Rohanat Borson and Iqbal Hossain Emmon bagged three wickets each.

In turn, in pursuit of the 155-run target, Bangladesh U19 lost six wickets and achieved the target in 26 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Adil Bin Siddik top-scored with 36 off 34 balls, which included eight boundaries.

For Pakistan U19, right-arm fast Aimal Khan took two wickets for 36 from seven overs.

Pakistan U19 still lead the five-match one-day series 2-1. Both sides will feature in the fourth match of the series at the same venue on Saturday, 13 May. The tourists will aim to stage a comeback and win another series on the tour, while the hosts will be looking to win the next match and play the series decider on Monday, 15 May.

Scores in brief Bangladesh U19 beat Pakistan U19 by four wicketsPakistan U19 154 all out, 41.4 overs (Saad Baig 35, Arafat Minhas 28, Ali Asfand 27 not out; Rohanat Borson 3-22, Iqbal Hossain Emmon 3-37)Bangladesh U19 155-6, 26 overs (Adil Bin Siddik 36, Shihab James 27; Aimal Khan 2-36)

