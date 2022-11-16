UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh U19 Win First T20

Published November 16, 2022

Bangladesh U19 win first T20  

Pakistan managed 143 for eight after Bangladesh elected to bowl. Opener Basit Ali top-scored with 36 off 25 (four fours and a six) and Saad Baig, the Pakistan captain, made run-a-ball 28 (one six and one four).

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby’s all-round show took Bangladesh 1-0 up in the two-match U19 T20 series against Pakistan. Rabby returned two for 15 and scored 38 off 25 as Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Multan cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh’s Tanvir Ahammed was the pick of the bowler with three for 25.

Bangladesh lost four wickets for 69 but solid knocks from middle order batters Mohammad Shihab James, who made unbeaten 41 off 33 (two sixes and two fours), and Rabby took the visitors safely over the line with three balls spare.

Mohammad Zeeshan took two wickets for 24.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh U19 beat Pakistan U19 by five wickets

Pakistan U19 143-8, 20 overs (Basit Ali 36, Saad Baig 28, Arafat Minhas 20; Tanvir Ahammed 3-25, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 2-15)

Bangladesh U19 149-5, 19.3 overs (Mohammad Shihab James 41 not out, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 38, Jisham Alam 24; Mohammad Zeeshan 2-24)

Player of the match – Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (Bangladesh)

