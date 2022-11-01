Bangladesh under-19 cricket team arrives in Multan

The Bangladesh under-19 cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Multan to play one test, three ODIs and two T-20 matches against the home side at Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS).

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Bangladesh under-19 cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Multan to play one test, three ODIs and two T-20 matches against the home side at Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS).

The Bangladesh squad would start training from November 02 (Wednesday) before facing the home side in the only four-day test match going to be played from November 04 to 07.

The under-19 teams would contest three one day international matches (ODIs) on November 10, 12 and 14 respectively while the T-20 matches would be played on November 16 and 18.

Keeping in view the public facilitation, the administration has announced free entry for supporters of both sides in the stadium to enjoy the cricket battle.