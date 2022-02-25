Bangladesh v Afghanistan 2nd ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard for the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard for the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday: Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal lbw b Farooqi 12 Liton Das c Mujeeb b Farid 136 Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Rashid 20 Mushfiqur Rahim c Farooqi b Fareed 86 Mahmudullah not out 6 Afif Hossain not out 13 Extras (b4, lb11, w18) 33 Total (four wickets; 50 overs) 306 Did not bat: Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Tamim), 2-83 (Shakib), 3-285 (Liton Das), 4-285 (Mushfiqur) Bowling: Farooqi 10-1-59-1 (w1), Fareed 8-0-56-2 (w5), Mujeeb 10-0-49-0 (w3), Azmatullah 7-0-37-0 (w4), Rashid 10-0-54-1, Nabi 4-0-26-0 (w1), Rahman 1-0-10-0 Afghanistan innings Rahmat Shah b Taskin 52 Riaz Hassan run out 1 Hashmatullah Shahidi c Mushfiqur b Shoriful islam 5 Azmatullah Omarzai st Mushfiqur b Shakib 9 Najibullah Zadran c Mushfiqur b Taskin 54 Mohammad Nabi c Afif b Mehidy 32 Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Shakib 7 Rashid Khan b Mustafizur 29 Mujeeb Ur Rahman c sub b Mahmudullah 8 Fareed Ahmad not out 6 Fazalhaq Farooqi b Afif 0 Extras (lb 7, nb1, w7) 15 Total (all out; 45.

1 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Riaz), 2-16 (Hashmatullah), 3-34 (Azmatullah), 4-123 (Rahmat), 5-140 (Najibullah), 6-151 (Rahmanullah), 7-184 (Nabi), 8-205 (Rashid), 9-218 (Mujeeb), 10-218 (Farooqi) Bowling: Mustafizur 8-0-53-1 (w3, nb1), Shoriful 6-0-34-1, Taskin 10-2-31-2, Shakib 10-0-38-2, Mehidy 10-0-52-1 (w1), Mahmudullah 1-0-2-1(w1), Afif 0.1-0-0-1 result: Bangladesh won by 88 runs Series Result: Bangladesh lead series 2-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)