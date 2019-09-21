Bangladesh v Afghanistan T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard of the tri-nation Twenty20 international match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday

Scoreboard of the tri-nation Twenty20 international match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday: Afghanistan innings Rahmanullah Gurbaz c & b Mustafizur 29 Hazratullah Zazai c Mustafizur b Afif 47 Asghar Afghan c Najmul b Afif 0 Najibullah Zadran b Saifuddin 14 Mohammad Nabi lbw b Shakib 4 Gulbadin Naib run out 1 Shafiqullah not out 23 Karim Janat c Mustafizur b Shafiul 3 Rashid Khan not out 11 Extras (lb 1, w4, nb1) 6 Total (seven wickets.

20 overs) 138 Did not bat: Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-75 (Hazratullah), 2-75 (Asghar), 3-80 (Rahmanullah), 4-88 (Nabi), 5-96 (Naib), 6-109 (Najibullah), 7-114 (Karim) Bowling: Saifuddin 4-0-23-1 (nb1), Shafiul 4-0-24-1 (w1), Sakib 4-0-24-1(w1), Mahmudullah 1-0-16-0, Mustafizur 3-0-31-1(w2), Mosaddek 1-0-10-0, Afif 3-1-9-2 Bangladesh innings Liton Das c Asghar b Mujeeb 4 Najmul Hossain c Rashid b Naveen-ul-Haq 5 Shakib Al Hasan not out 70 Mushfiqur Rahim c Shafiqullah b Karim 26 Mahmudullah Riyad lbw b Rashid 6 Sabbir Rahman c Gurbaz b Naveen-ul-Haq 1 Afif Hossain b Rashid 2 Mosaddek Hossain not out 19 Extras (b1, lb1, w4) 6 Total (six wickets; 19 overs) 139 Did not bat: Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul islam, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Liton), 2-12 (Najmul), 3-70 (Mushfiqur), 4-93-4 (Mahmudullah), 5-96 (Sabbir), 6-104 (Afif Hossain) Bowling: Mujeeb 4-0-19-1 (w1), Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-20-2 (w1), Karim 3-0-31-1 (w1), Naib 2-0-16-0, Nabi 3-0-24-0, Rashid 3-0-27-2 (w1) result: Bangladesh win by four wickets Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)tv Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)