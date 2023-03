Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka on Tuesday: Bangladesh 158-2, 20 overs (Liton Das 73, Najmul Hossin 47; C. Jordan 1-21, A. Rashid 1-23) v EnglandToss: BangladeshSeries: Bangladesh lead 2-0