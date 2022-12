Bangladesh v India 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka on Wednesday: Bangladesh 271-7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Mohammed Siraj 2-73, Umran Malik 2-58, Washington Sundar 3-37) India 266-9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Axar Patel 56, Rohit Sharma 51 not out; Ebadot Hossain 3-45, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-46, Shakib Al Hasan 2-39) Toss: BangladeshResult: Bangladesh won by five runsSeries: Bangladesh lead the three-match series 2-0

Dhaka, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka on Wednesday: Bangladesh 271-7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Mohammed Siraj 2-73, Umran Malik 2-58, Washington Sundar 3-37) India 266-9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Axar Patel 56, Rohit Sharma 51 not out; Ebadot Hossain 3-45, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-46, Shakib Al Hasan 2-39) Toss: BangladeshResult: Bangladesh won by five runsSeries: Bangladesh lead the three-match series 2-0