UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh V Ireland First ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland

Sylhet, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Saturday:Bangladesh 338-8, 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 93, Towhid Hridoy 92, Mushfiqur Rahim 44; G. Hume 4-60)Toss: Ireland

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Sylhet Ireland Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan From

Recent Stories

Three terrorists killed in South Awaran IBO: ISPR

Three terrorists killed in South Awaran IBO: ISPR

42 seconds ago
 Governor assures N. Waziristan jirga of compensati ..

Governor assures N. Waziristan jirga of compensation for destructed shops

44 seconds ago
 10 policemen including SSP injured in clashes with ..

10 policemen including SSP injured in clashes with PTI workers

45 seconds ago
 Degree awarding ceremony of Isra university Islama ..

Degree awarding ceremony of Isra university Islamabad campus held

47 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan attends Wi ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan attends Wingfoil Racing World Cup Champi ..

30 minutes ago
 President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Romania visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.