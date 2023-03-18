Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland

Sylhet, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Saturday:Bangladesh 338-8, 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 93, Towhid Hridoy 92, Mushfiqur Rahim 44; G. Hume 4-60)Toss: Ireland