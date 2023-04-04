Bangladesh v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard

Dhaka, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the end of first day in the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday: Ireland first innings J.

McCollum c Najmul b Ebadot 15 M. Commins lbw b Shoriful 5 A. Balbirnie lbw b Taijul 16 H. Tector b Mehidy 50 C. Campher lbw b Taijul 34 P. Moor c Tamim b Taijul 1 L. Tucker st Liton b Taijul 37 A.

McBrine c Mominul b Ebadot 19 M. Adair lbw b Taijul 32 G. Hume b Mehidy 2 B. White not out 0 Extras (nb3) 3 Total (all out; 77.2 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Commins), 2-27 (McCollum), 3-48 (Balbirnie), 4-122 (Tector), 5-123 (Moor), 6-124 (Campher), 7-159 (McBrine), 8-199 (Tucker), 9-214 (Adair), 10-214 (Hume) Bowling: Shoriful 8-1-22-1, Khaled 9-1-29-0 (nb3), Ebadot 12-0-54-2, Taijul 28-10-58-5, Mehidy 17.

2-4-43-2, Shakib 3-1-8-0 Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal c Adair b McBrine 21 Najmul Hossain b Adair 0 Mominul Haque not out 12 Extras (w1) 1 Total (two wickets; 10 overs) 34 To bat: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Najmul), 2-34 (Tamim) Bowling: Adair 4-2-3-1 (w1), Hume 3-0-18-0, McBrine 3-1-13-1 Toss: Ireland Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Sharfuddoula (BAN)tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)