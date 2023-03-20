UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh V Ireland Second ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Bangladesh v Ireland second ODI scores

Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday: Bangladesh 349-6, 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 100 not out, Najmul Hossain 73, Liton Das 70; G. Hume 3-58) v Ireland did not bat

Sylhet, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Monday: Bangladesh 349-6, 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 100 not out, Najmul Hossain 73, Liton Das 70; G. Hume 3-58) v Ireland did not bat.

Toss: IrelandResult: Match called off due to rainSeries: Bangladesh lead three-match series 1-0

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Sylhet Lead Ireland Mushfiqur Rahim From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with heads of Dubai Gove ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with heads of Dubai Government entities to explore new ..

2 seconds ago
 Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

15 minutes ago
 Bank of AJK launches "Tourism Promotion Finance" t ..

Bank of AJK launches "Tourism Promotion Finance" through loan scheme

1 minute ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

17 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

15 minutes ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.