Bangladesh v Ireland second ODI scores

Sylhet, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Monday: Bangladesh 349-6, 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 100 not out, Najmul Hossain 73, Liton Das 70; G. Hume 3-58) v Ireland did not bat.

Toss: IrelandResult: Match called off due to rainSeries: Bangladesh lead three-match series 1-0