Sylhet, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland in Sylhet on Thursday: Ireland 101 all out, 28.1 overs (C. Campher 36, L. Tucker 28; Hasan Mahmud 5-32, Taskin Ahmed 3-26) v BangladeshToss: Irelandafp