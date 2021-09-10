UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh V New Zealand 5th T20 Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:46 PM

Bangladesh v New Zealand 5th T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard of the fifth and final Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday

Dhaka, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the fifth and final Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday: New Zealand Finn Allen b Shoriful 41 Rachin Ravindra c Rahim b Shoriful 17 Tom Latham not out 50 Will Young c Nurul b Afif 6 Colin de Grandhomme c Shamim b Nasum 9 Henry Nicholls c Nurul b Taskin 20 Cole McConchie not out 17 Extras (lb1) 1 Total (20 overs, 5 wickets) 161 Did not bat: Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears Fall of wickets: 1-58 (Ravindra), 2-58 (Allen), 3-71 (Young), 4-83 (De Grandhomme), 5-118 (Nicholls) Bowling: Taskin 4-0-34-1, Nasum 3-0-25-1, Shoriful 4-0-48-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-17-0, Soumya 2-0-14-0, Afif 3-0-18-1, Shamim 1-0-4-0 Bangladesh (target 162) Mohammad Naim c Latham b Sears 23 Liton Das c Kuggeleijn b Patel 10 Soumya Sarkar c Ravindra b McConchie 4 Mushfiqur Rahim c de Grandhomme b Ravindra 3 Afif Hossain not out 49 Mahmudullah c Allen b Kuggeleijn 23 Nurul Hasan lbw b Patel 4 Shamim Hossain b Duffy 2 Taskin Ahmed b Kuggeleijn 9 Nasum Ahmed not out 3 Extras (w4) 4 Total (20 overs, 8 wickets) 134 Did not bat: Shoriful islam Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Liton), 2-38 (Soumya), 3-39 (Naim) 4-46 (Rahim), 5-109 (Mahmudullah), 6-113 (Nurul), 7-116 (Shamim), 8-127 (Taskin) Bowling: Duffy 4-0-25-1, Patel 4-0-21-2, Kuggeleijn 3-0-23-2 (w1), McConchie 3-0-25-1 (w1), Sears 3-0-21-1 (w2), Ravindra 3-0-19-1 result: New Zealand won by 27 runs Series Result: Bangladesh won the series 3-2 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

