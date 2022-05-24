UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of Bangladesh's first innings on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Bangladesh's first innings on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday: Bangladesh first innings (overnight 277-5) Mahmudul Hasan Joy b Rajitha 0 Tamim Iqbal c Jayawickrama b Fernando 0 Najmul Hossain b Rajitha 8 Mominul Haque c Dickwella b Fernando 9 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 175 Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Rajitha 0 Liton Das c Mendis b Rajitha 141 Mosaddek Hossain c Dickwella b Rajitha 0 Taijul islam c Dickwella b Fernando 15 Khalid Ahmed c Dickwella b Fernando 0 Ebadot Hossain run out 0 Extras (b9, lb3, nb2, w3) 17 Total (all out; 116.

2 overs) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Mahmudul), 2-6 (Tamim), 3-16 (Mominul), 4-24 (Najmul), 5-24 (Shakib), 6-296 (Liton), 7-296 (Mosaddek), 8-345 (Taijul), 9-349 (Khaled), 10-365 (Ebadot) Bowling: Rajitha 28.2-7-64-5 (nb1), Fernando 26-3-93-4 (w2) Jayawickrama 38-9-108-0 (w1), Mendis 14-0-53-0, Dhananjaya 6-0-27-0 (nb1), Karunaratne 4-1-8-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Sharfuddoula (BAN)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG).

