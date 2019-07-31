UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh V Sri Lanka Third ODI Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:19 PM

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Scoreboard of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday: Sri Lanka A.

Fernando lbw b Shafiul 6 D. Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Taijul 46 K. Perera c Mushfiqur b Rubel 42 K. Mendis c Sabbir b Soumya 54 A. Mathews c Mushfiqur b Soumya 87 D. Shanaka c Sabbir b Shafiul 30 S.

Jayasuriya c Tamim b Shafiul 13 W. Hasaranga not out 12 A. Dananjaya c Sabbir b Soumya 0 K. Rajitha not out 0 Extras (w4) 4 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 294 Did not bat: L.

Kumara Fall of wickets: 1-13 (A.

Fernando), 2-96 (D. Karunaratne), 3-98 (K. Perera), 4-199 (Mendis), 5-251 (Shanaka), 6-280 (Jayasuriya), 7-284 (Mathews), 8-284 (Dananjaya) Bowling: Shafiul 10-2-68-3(w1), Rubel 9-1-55-1(w1), Taijul 10-1-34-1, Mehidy 9-0-59-0, Soumya 9-0-56-3(w1), Mahmudullah 3-0-22-0 (w1) Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI), Nitin MenonTV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

