Bangladesh V West Indies First Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:35 PM
Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday
Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday: Bangladesh first innings Shadman islam lbw b Warrican 59 Tamim Iqbal b Roach 9 Najmul Hossain run out 25 Mominul Haque c Campbell b 26 Mushfiqur Rahim c Cornwall b Warrican 38 Shakib Al Hasan not out 39 Liton Das not out 34 Extras (b2, lb2, w5, nb3) 12 Total (five wickets; 90 overs) 242 To bat: Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Tamim), 2-66 (Najmul), 3-119 (Mominul), 4-134 (Shadman), 5-193 (Mushfiqur) Bowling (till date): Roach 16-5-44-1, Gabriel 17-3-51-0 (w5), Cornwall 22-1-56-0, Mayers 7-2-16-0, Warrican 24-5-58-3 (nb3), Brathwaite 4-0-13-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)