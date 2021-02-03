UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh V West Indies First Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:35 PM

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday: Bangladesh first innings Shadman islam lbw b Warrican 59 Tamim Iqbal b Roach 9 Najmul Hossain run out 25 Mominul Haque c Campbell b 26 Mushfiqur Rahim c Cornwall b Warrican 38 Shakib Al Hasan not out 39 Liton Das not out 34 Extras (b2, lb2, w5, nb3) 12 Total (five wickets; 90 overs) 242 To bat: Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Tamim), 2-66 (Najmul), 3-119 (Mominul), 4-134 (Shadman), 5-193 (Mushfiqur) Bowling (till date): Roach 16-5-44-1, Gabriel 17-3-51-0 (w5), Cornwall 22-1-56-0, Mayers 7-2-16-0, Warrican 24-5-58-3 (nb3), Brathwaite 4-0-13-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)

