Bangladesh V West Indies First Test Scoreboard

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after the first innings of Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after the first innings of Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday: Bangladesh 1st innings (overnight 242-5) Shadman islam lbw b Warrican 59 Tamim Iqbal b Roach 9 Najmul Hossain run out 25 Mominul Haque c Campbell b 26 Mushfiqur Rahim c Cornwall b Warrican 38 Shakib Al Hasan c Brathwaite b Cornwall 68 Liton Das b Warrican 38 Mehidy Hasan c Sub b Cornwall 103 Taijul Islam c Joshua Da Silva b Gabriel 18 Nayeem Hasan b Bonner 24 Mustafizur Rahman not out 3 Extras (b2, lb7, w5, nb5) 19 Total (150.

2 overs, all out) 430 Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Tamim), 2-66 (Najmul), 3-119 (Mominul), 4-134 (Shadman), 5-193 (Mushfiqur), 6-248 (Liton), 7-315 (Shakib), 8-359 (Taijul), 9-416 (Nayeem), 10-430 (Mehidy) Bowling: Roach 20-5-60-1 (nb1), Gabriel 26-4-69-1 (w5), Cornwall 42.2-5-114-2, Mayers 7-2-16-0, Warrican 48-8-133-4 (nb3), Brathwaite 4-0-13-0, Bonner 3-0-16-1 (nb1) Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)

