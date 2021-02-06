UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday: Bangladesh first innings 430 (Mehidy 103, Shakib 68, Shadman 59; Jomel Warrican 4-133) West Indies first innings 259 (Kraigg Brathwaite 76, Jermaine Blackwood 68; Mehidy Hasan 4-58) Bangladesh second innings (overnight 47-3) Shadman islam c Da Silva b Gabriel 5 Tamim Iqbal lbw b Cornwall 0 Najmul Hossain c Blackwood b Cornwall 0 Mominul Haque c Roach b Gabriel 115 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Cornwall 18 Liton Das c Mayers b Warrican 69 Mehidy Hasan b Warrican 7 Taijul Islam b Warrican 3 Nayeem Hasan not out 1 Extras (w1, nb4) 5 Total (dec, eight wickets; 67.5 overs) 223 Did not bat: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Tamim), 2-1 (Najmul), 3-33 (Shadman), 4-73 (Mushfiqur) 5-206 (Liton Das), 6-214 (Mominul), 7-222 (Taijul), 8-223 (Mehidy) Bowling: Roach 7-1-17-0 (w1, nb1), Cornwall 27-2-81-3, Gabriel 12-0-37-3, Warrican 17.

5-0-57-3 (nb2), Bonner 2-0-13-0 (nb1), Brathwaite 1-0-7-0, Mayers 1-0-11-0 West Indies second innings Kraigg Brathwaite c sub b Mehidy 20 John Campbell lbw b Mehidy 23 Shayne Moseley lbw b Mehidy 12 Nkrumah Bonner not out 15 Kyle Mayers not out 37 Extras (b1, lb 2) 3 Total (three wickets; 40 overs) 110 To bat: Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Campbell), 2-48 (Brathwaite), 3-59 (Moseley) Bowling: Mustafizur 4-1-14-0, Taijul 13-8-12-0, Mehidy 16-2-52-3, Nayeem 7-1-29-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN).

