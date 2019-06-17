Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

Completed scoreboard from the Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup match in Taunton on Monday

Taunton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard from the Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup match in Taunton on Monday: West Indies C. Gayle C Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 0 E.

Lewis c sub (Sabbir) b Shakib 70 S. Hope c Das b Mustafizur 96 N. Pooran c Soumya b Shakib 25 S. Hetmyer c Tamim b Mustafizur 50 A. Russell c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 0 J. Holder c Mahmudullah b Saifuddin 33 D.

Bravo b Saifuddin 19 O. Thomas not out 6 Extras (lb6, w16) 22 Total (eight wickets, 50 overs) 321 Did not bat: Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Gayle), 2-122 (Lewis), 3-159 (Pooran), 4-242 (Hetmyer), 5-243 (Russell), 6-282 (Holder), 7-297 (Hope), 8-321 (Bravo) Bowling: Mortaza 8-1-37-0, Saifuddin 10-1-72-3 (6w), Mustafizur 9-0-59-3 (5w), Miraz 9-0-57-0 (1w), Mosaddek 6-0-36-0, Shakib 8-0-54-2 Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal run out (Cottrell) 48 Soumya Sarkar c Gayle b Russell 29 Shakib Al Hasan not out 124 Mushfiqur Rahim c Hope b Thomas 1 Liton Das not out 94 Extras (b1, w25) 26 Total (three wickets, 41.

3 overs) 322 Did not bat: Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Soumya), 2-121 (Tamim), 3-133 (Mushfiqur) Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-65-0 (3w), Holder 9-0-62-0 (1w), Russell 6-0-42-1 (1w), Gabriel 8.3-0-78-0 (2w), Thomas 6-0-52-1 (5w), Gayle 2-0-22-0 (1w) result: Bangladesh won by 7 wickets Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Sundaram Ravi (IND)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)