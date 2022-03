Bangladesh vs Afghanistan second T20I scoreboard

Dhaka, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday: Bangladesh innings Munim Shahriar c Sharafuddin b Nabi 4 Mohammad Naim run out 13 Liton Das c Sharafuddin Ashraf b Azmatullah 13 Shakib Al Hasan c Gurbaz b Azmatullah 9 Mushfiqur Rahim c Nabi b Farooqi 30 Mahmudullah lbw b Rashid Khan 21 Afif Hossain c Zazai b Azmatullah 7 Mahedi Hasan b Farooqi 0 Nasum Ahmed not out 5 Shoriful islam b Farooqi 0 Mustafizur Rahman not out 6 Extras (b1, lb 3, w3) 7 Total (nine wickets; 20 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Munim), 2-22 (Liton), 3-38 (Naim), 4-45 (Shakib), 5-88 (Mahmudullah), 6-99 (Mushfiqur), 7-100 (Mahedi), 8-104 (Afif), 9-105 (Shoriful) Bowling: Farooqi 4-0-18-3 (w2), Nabi 4-0-14-1, Azmatullah 4-0-22-3, Rashid 4-0-30-1, Sharafuddin 2-0-10-0 (w1), Karim 2-0-17-0 Afghanistan innings Hazratullah Zazai not out 59 Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Mahmudullah b Mahedi 3 Usman Ghani c Liton b Mahmudullah 47 Darwish Rasooli not out 9 Extras (lb 1, w2) 3 Total (two wickets; 17.

4 overs) 121 Did not bat: Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat , Fazalhaq Farooqi , Sharafuddin Ashraf Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Gurbaz), 2-103 (Ghani) Bowling: Nasum 3.4-0-29-0, Mahedi 4-0-19-1, Shoriful 3-0-25-0 (w1), Shakib 3-0-32-0, Mustafizur 3-0-13-0 (w1), Mahmudullah 1-0-2-1 result: Afghanistan won by eight wickets Series Result: Series drawn 1-1 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)tv Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)Match Referee: Akhtar Ahmad (BAN)