Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings against Pakistan on day two of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday: Bangladesh first innings (overnight 253-4) Shadman islam lbw b Hasan 14 Saif Hassan c Abid b Shaheen 14 Najmul Hossain c Sajid b Faheem 14 Mominul Haque c Rizwan b Sajid 6 Mushfiqur Rahim c Rizwan b Faheem 91 Liton Das lbw b Hasan 114 Yasir Ali b Hasan 4 Mehidy Hasan not out 38 Taijul Islam c Shafique b Shaheen 11 Abu Jayed c Shafique b Hasan Ali 8 Ebadot Hossain b Hasan Ali 0 Extras (lb 14, w1, n1) 16 Total (all out; 114.

4 overs) 330 Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Saif), 2-33 (Shadman), 3-47 (Mominul), 4-49 (Najmul), 5-255 (Liton), 6-267 (Yasir), 7-276 (Mushfiqur), 8-304 (Taijul), 9-330 (Jayed), 10-330 (Ebadot) Bowling: Shaheen 27-8-70-2, Hasan 20.4-5-51-5, Faheem 14-2-54-2 (w1), Sajid 27-5-79-1, Nauman 26-6-62-0 (nb1) Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (ENG)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN).