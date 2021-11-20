UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Second T20I Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

Bangladesh vs Pakistan second T20I scoreboard

Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday: Bangladesh innings Mohammad Naim c Fakhar Zaman b Wasim 2 Saif Hassan lbw b Shaheen 0 Najmul Hossain c and b Shadab 40 Afif Hossain c Rizwan b Shadab 20 Mahmudullah Riyad c Rizwan b Haris 12 Nurul Hasan c Rizwan b Shaheen 11 Mahedi Hasan c and b Nawaz 3 Aminul islam not out 8 Taskin Ahmed not out 2 Extras (lb 8, w2) 10 Total (seven wickets; 20 overs) 108 Did not bat: Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Saif), 2-5 (Naim), 3-51 (Afif), 4-79 (Mahmudullah), 5-82 (Najmul), 6-88 (Mahedi), 7-102 (Nurul) Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-15-2, Wasim 3-0-9-1, Shoaib 2-0-16-0, Haris 3-0-13-1, Shadab 4-0-22-2 (w2), Nawaz 4-0-25-1 Pakistan innings Mohammad Rizwan c Saif b Aminul 39 Babar Azam b Mustafizur Rahman 1 Fakhar Zaman not out 57 Haider Ali not out 6 Extras (lb 2, w4) 6 Total (two wickets, 18.

1 overs) 109 Did not bat: Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Babar), 2-97 (Rizwan) Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-23-0, Taskin 4-0-22-0, Mustafizur 2.1-0-12-1(w1), Shoriful 1.5-0-10-0, Aminul 4-0-30-1(w1), Najmul 1-0-3-0(w2), Afif 1-0-6-0, Saif 0.1-0-1-0 result: Pakistan win by eight wickets Series: Pakistan lead three-match series 2-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Dhaka Rashid Lead Mahmudullah Taskin Ahmed Shoaib Malik Tanvir Ahmed Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mustafizur Rahman Nurul Hasan Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Afridi TV From

Recent Stories

Ethiopia hails return of looted artefacts

Ethiopia hails return of looted artefacts

28 seconds ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 68,186 bags of fertilizers seized in one week

68,186 bags of fertilizers seized in one week

1 minute ago
 National inter-departmental men Netball championsh ..

National inter-departmental men Netball championship from November 29

1 minute ago
 Pak Vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman seals victory in three-T2 ..

Pak Vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman seals victory in three-T20I match series

19 minutes ago
 76 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

76 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.