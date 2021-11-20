Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Second T20I Scoreboard
Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday: Bangladesh innings Mohammad Naim c Fakhar Zaman b Wasim 2 Saif Hassan lbw b Shaheen 0 Najmul Hossain c and b Shadab 40 Afif Hossain c Rizwan b Shadab 20 Mahmudullah Riyad c Rizwan b Haris 12 Nurul Hasan c Rizwan b Shaheen 11 Mahedi Hasan c and b Nawaz 3 Aminul islam not out 8 Taskin Ahmed not out 2 Extras (lb 8, w2) 10 Total (seven wickets; 20 overs) 108 Did not bat: Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Saif), 2-5 (Naim), 3-51 (Afif), 4-79 (Mahmudullah), 5-82 (Najmul), 6-88 (Mahedi), 7-102 (Nurul) Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-15-2, Wasim 3-0-9-1, Shoaib 2-0-16-0, Haris 3-0-13-1, Shadab 4-0-22-2 (w2), Nawaz 4-0-25-1 Pakistan innings Mohammad Rizwan c Saif b Aminul 39 Babar Azam b Mustafizur Rahman 1 Fakhar Zaman not out 57 Haider Ali not out 6 Extras (lb 2, w4) 6 Total (two wickets, 18.
1 overs) 109 Did not bat: Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Babar), 2-97 (Rizwan) Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-23-0, Taskin 4-0-22-0, Mustafizur 2.1-0-12-1(w1), Shoriful 1.5-0-10-0, Aminul 4-0-30-1(w1), Najmul 1-0-3-0(w2), Afif 1-0-6-0, Saif 0.1-0-1-0 result: Pakistan win by eight wickets Series: Pakistan lead three-match series 2-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)