Bangladesh vs Pakistan second Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday: Pakistan first innings (overnight 188-2) Abid Ali b Taijul 39 Abdullah Shafique b Taijul 25 Azhar Ali c Liton b Ebadot 56 Babar Azam lbw b Khaled 76 Fawad Alam not out 50 Mohammad Rizwan not out 53 Extras (lb 1) 1 Total (four wickets dec; 98.3 overs) 300 Did not bat: Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Shafique), 2-70 (Abid), 3-193 (Azhar), 4-197 (Babar) Bowling: Ebadot 23-3-88-1, Khaled 17.

3-5-49-1, Shakib 19-7-52-0, Taijul 25-6-73-2, Mehidy 14-2-37-0 Bangladesh first innings Shadman islam c Hasan b Sajid 3 Mahmudul Hasan c Babar b Sajid 0 Najmul Hossain lbw b Sajid 30 Mominul Haque run out 1 Mushfiqur Rahim c Alam b Sajid 5 Liton Das c & b Sajid 6 Shakib Al Hasan not out 23 Mehidy Hasan b Sajid 0 Taijul Islam not out 0 Extras (b5 lb2, nb1) 8 Total (seven wickets, 26 overs) 76 Yet to bat: Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Mahmudul), 2-20 (Shadman), 3-22 (Mominul), 4-31 (Mushfiqur), 5-46 (Liton), 6-65 (Najmul), 7-71 (Mehidy) Bowling: Afridi 1-0-1-0, Nauman 12-2-33-0 (nb1), Sajid 12-3-35-6, Babar 1-0-1-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)