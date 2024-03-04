Open Menu

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka First T20I Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first T20I scores

Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday:

Sri Lanka 206-3, 20 overs (S. Samarawickrama 61 not out, K. Mendis 59, C. Asalanka 44 not out; Rishad Hossain 1-32, Taskin Ahmed 1-40) vs Bangladesh

Toss: Bangladesh

