Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka First T20I Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday
Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday:
Sri Lanka 206-3, 20 overs (S. Samarawickrama 61 not out, K. Mendis 59, C. Asalanka 44 not out; Rishad Hossain 1-32, Taskin Ahmed 1-40) vs Bangladesh
Toss: Bangladesh
