Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first T20I scores

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday:

Sri Lanka 206-3, 20 overs (S. Samarawickrama 61 not out, K. Mendis 59, C. Asalanka 44 not out; Rishad Hossain 1-32, Taskin Ahmed 1-40) vs Bangladesh

Toss: Bangladesh