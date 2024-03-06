Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday:

Sri Lanka 165-5 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 37, Kusal Mendis 36, Angelo Mathews 32 not out, Charith Asalanka 28; Soumya Sarkar 1-5)

Toss: Bangladesh