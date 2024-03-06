Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Second T20I Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday:
Sri Lanka 165-5 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 37, Kusal Mendis 36, Angelo Mathews 32 not out, Charith Asalanka 28; Soumya Sarkar 1-5)
Toss: Bangladesh
Recent Stories
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..
Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse
Training workshop on environmental protection held
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura
Four killed over old enmity
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
More Stories From Sports
-
Overseas training for softball players will be sponsored by Combaxx Sports: Omar Saeed6 minutes ago
-
Spain prosecutors seek jail for ex-Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax32 minutes ago
-
Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 92 hours ago
-
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight2 hours ago
-
NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium2 hours ago
-
Citizens asked to use alternate routes during PSL matches2 hours ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final3 hours ago
-
Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton3 hours ago
-
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax3 hours ago
-
Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 94 hours ago
-
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium5 hours ago
-
FIH-IOC unveil hockey schedule at Paris 20245 hours ago