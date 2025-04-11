LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Bangladesh kicked off their ICC Women's cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, securing a commanding 178-run victory over Thailand.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front with a scintillating century, while bowlers Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus starred with the ball, each claiming five-wicket hauls.

Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai won the toss and opted to field first. The decision paid off early as Phannita Maya struck in the fourth over, finding the edge of Ishma Tanjim’s bat, with the wicketkeeper making no mistake, quoted ICC media.

It was an encouraging start for Thailand, but that momentum was short-lived. Sharmin Akhter joined opener Fargana Hoque, and the duo stitched together a resilient 104-run partnership off 141 deliveries. Fargana played a composed knock, scoring 53 runs from 82 balls before she was finally dismissed by Onnicha Kamchomphu.

Well-set Sharmin Akhter was joined at the crease by Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, who picked up right where the previous partnership had left off. Together, they forged a formidable stand of 152 runs off just 138 deliveries.

The skipper was in sublime touch, bringing up her maiden international century with a blazing 101 off just 80 balls, before being dismissed on the final ball of the innings by Thipatcha Putthawong.

Meanwhile, Sharmin Akhter anchored the innings superbly, remaining unbeaten on 94 from 126 balls. Their efforts powered Bangladesh to an imposing total of 271.

Thailand were off to a steady start in their chase, but Fahima Khatun made the breakthrough by dismissing Chanida Sutthiruang. Once the opening stand was broken, the Bangladesh bowlers took control, picking up quick wickets and preventing any significant partnerships from forming.

Fahima Khatun added two more wickets to her tally, dismantling Thailand's top order. Then, Jannatul Ferdus struck twice in the 20th over, leaving Thailand in dire straits at 65/5. The dominant bowling pair of Khatun and Ferdus continued their rampage, both finishing with five-wicket hauls. They bowled Thailand out for just 93, securing a comprehensive 178-run victory for Bangladesh.

With this commanding win, Bangladesh climb to the top of the table with two points and a healthy net run rate of +3.560. Their next challenge comes against Ireland in a day-night clash on Sunday, 13 April, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.