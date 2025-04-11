Open Menu

Bangladesh-W Thrash Scotland-W To Top Table In ICC Women's CWC 2025 Qualifier

Muhammad Rameez Published April 11, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Bangladesh-W thrash Scotland-W to top table in ICC Women's CWC 2025 qualifier

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Bangladesh kicked off their ICC Women's cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, securing a commanding 178-run victory over Thailand.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front with a scintillating century, while bowlers Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus starred with the ball, each claiming five-wicket hauls.

Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai won the toss and opted to field first. The decision paid off early as Phannita Maya struck in the fourth over, finding the edge of Ishma Tanjim’s bat, with the wicketkeeper making no mistake, quoted ICC media.

It was an encouraging start for Thailand, but that momentum was short-lived. Sharmin Akhter joined opener Fargana Hoque, and the duo stitched together a resilient 104-run partnership off 141 deliveries. Fargana played a composed knock, scoring 53 runs from 82 balls before she was finally dismissed by Onnicha Kamchomphu.

Well-set Sharmin Akhter was joined at the crease by Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, who picked up right where the previous partnership had left off. Together, they forged a formidable stand of 152 runs off just 138 deliveries.

The skipper was in sublime touch, bringing up her maiden international century with a blazing 101 off just 80 balls, before being dismissed on the final ball of the innings by Thipatcha Putthawong.

Meanwhile, Sharmin Akhter anchored the innings superbly, remaining unbeaten on 94 from 126 balls. Their efforts powered Bangladesh to an imposing total of 271.

Thailand were off to a steady start in their chase, but Fahima Khatun made the breakthrough by dismissing Chanida Sutthiruang. Once the opening stand was broken, the Bangladesh bowlers took control, picking up quick wickets and preventing any significant partnerships from forming.

Fahima Khatun added two more wickets to her tally, dismantling Thailand's top order. Then, Jannatul Ferdus struck twice in the 20th over, leaving Thailand in dire straits at 65/5. The dominant bowling pair of Khatun and Ferdus continued their rampage, both finishing with five-wicket hauls. They bowled Thailand out for just 93, securing a comprehensive 178-run victory for Bangladesh.

With this commanding win, Bangladesh climb to the top of the table with two points and a healthy net run rate of +3.560. Their next challenge comes against Ireland in a day-night clash on Sunday, 13 April, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports