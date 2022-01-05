UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Wakes Up To Bask In First-ever NZ Test Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 05, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Bangladesh wakes up to bask in first-ever NZ Test win

Bangladesh cricket fans were ecstatic after waking to learn of their first-ever victory on New Zealand soil with Wednesday's crushing, eight-wicket Test win

Dhaka, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Bangladesh cricket fans were ecstatic after waking to learn of their first-ever victory on New Zealand soil with Wednesday's crushing, eight-wicket Test win.

Dawn was breaking as news of the team's triumph came through, with chilly weather and a recent jump in coronavirus cases keeping public celebrations subdued.

But thousands took to social media to share footage of dressing room celebrations after Mushfiqur Rahim cut Kyle Jamieson for a boundary, sealing what was just the sixth Bangladesh Test win away.

"No procession, no screaming in houses... who thought the most beautiful day in Bangladesh cricket would come so surreptitiously," wrote cricket fan Amlan Mostakim Hossain.

Star batsman Tamim Iqbal, who missed the tour due to injury, was among the cricketers revelling in the historic moment.

"Years after years, tours after tours, we returned from New Zealand empty-handed," he wrote on Facebook.

"For many reasons (the) situation was tougher this time. But this team removed all the hurdles to bring an incredible win." Wednesday amounted to "the greatest victory of Bangladesh cricket", national cricket board operations chief Jalal Yunus said on Twitter.

The match was wrapped up in one session on the final day as Ebadot Hossain took a career best six for 46 and New Zealand were rolled over in their second innings for 169.

