UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Want Immediate Return For Hasan After Ban

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:05 PM

Bangladesh want immediate return for Hasan after ban

Bangladesh want star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to make an instant return to international cricket in a series against Sri Lanka when his anti-corruption ban ends in October, the national board president said Saturday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh want star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to make an instant return to international cricket in a series against Sri Lanka when his anti-corruption ban ends in October, the national board president said Saturday.

Shakib was banned for two years in 2019 for failing to report an approach by a match-fixing syndicate but one year was suspended, meaning the 33-year-old could be available from October 29.

Sri Lanka host a three-Test tour by Bangladesh later this year, with the first Test slated for October 24.

The national team will work with Shakib -- once one of the world's top rated all-rounders but plagued by disciplinary problems -- to make him match fit, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said.

"We will take care of him from now on. One of our physios will work one-to-one with him," Hassan told reporters.

"We are all eagerly waiting his return. Hopefully, he will be fit, ready and join our team in Sri Lanka and play." Hassan said he wanted the team to go to Sri Lanka in September to prepare for the tour, originally planned for July but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have proposed that we should shift most of the training to Sri Lanka," Hassan said.

"The only reason we are sending the team to Sri Lanka is because it is one of the safe countries."Bangladesh cricketers resumed training in July, but only one player and one trainer are allowed inside Dhaka's main stadium at a time because of coronavirus restrictions.

Related Topics

Cricket World Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dhaka Shakib Al Hasan July September October 2019 All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

26 minutes ago

Lukashenko rejects foreign mediation in post-elect ..

5 minutes ago

Football is not being targeted says senior Scottis ..

5 minutes ago

Hamilton takes pole for Spanish GP

5 minutes ago

Commissioner kicks off polio eradication campaign ..

20 minutes ago

Tyrant India celebrates Independence Day but refu ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.