UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Win Toss And Bowl In 2nd New Zealand T20

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Bangladesh win toss and bowl in 2nd New Zealand T20

Napier, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand as they seek to avoid a series defeat in Napier on Tuesday.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah predicted cloudy conditions would lead to a rain-interrupted match, making it best to bat second if the target is revised down.

"Hopefully we can restrict them," he said.

"We need to pull up positively from the last game and play aggressive cricket to beat the flying Kiwis." The tourists slumped to a 66-run loss in the series opener, following on from a 3-0 defeat in the one-day internationals against the Black Caps.

"There were a few chances where we were in the game but we lost it probably off some chances we missed of our fielding," he said.

"The chances we've created we need to capitalise on so we can make it go our way." In the only change for Bangladesh, paceman Taskin Ahmed came in for Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand also had a single change, calling up fast bowler Adam Milne so Lockie Ferguson can take a break.

Captain Tim Southee said New Zealand were motivated as they seek their seventh straight series win on home soil this season across all three formats of the game.

"It's an opportunity to represent your country, so everyone's excited to go out and play the way we have been all summer," he said.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Young Napier Lead Conway Mitchell Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Soumya Sarkar Taskin Ahmed Mark Chapman Mustafizur Rahman Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe National University TV All From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lebanon reports 1,277 new coronavirus cases

36 minutes ago

OPPO's F19 Pro Live Stream First Sale on Daraz is ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Press: Finding fairness in a world of vaccine ..

1 hour ago

China reports 8 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 30, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.