Bangladesh win toss and bowl in Zimbabwe

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bowl in a dead rubber third one-day international against Zimbabwe at an overcast Harare sports Club on Tuesday.

The tourists cantered to a 155-run victory in the first match last Friday and triumphed by three wickets in a much closer affair two days later to take a winning 2-0 lead.

Both teams made two changes from the second match with Nurul Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman coming into the Bangladesh team for rested Shoriful islam and injured Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Ryan Burl and Donald Tiripano were promoted to a Zimbabwe side skippered by Brendan Taylor with Richard Ngarava and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe dropping out.

The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Teams Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)