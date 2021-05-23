Bangladesh win toss, bat in Covid-hit Sri Lanka ODI

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka after a coronavirus scare ahead of the opening one-day international on Sunday.

Sri Lankan team members including Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas tested Covid positive hours ahead of the first of the three matches in Dhaka.

Later Udana and Vaas tested negative after a second test but Fernando tested positive again and was put in isolation immediately, said a Bangladesh Cricket Board official.

Udana makes the XI in a new-look Sri Lankan team, led by Kusal Perera, that has been hit by a pay dispute between the players and the country's cricket board.

"Honoured to captain Sri Lanka. It's a very good batting track, happy to chase," Perera said at the toss.