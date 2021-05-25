UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Win Toss, Bat In Second Sri Lanka ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:15 PM

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in their bid to seal the series in the second one-day international on Tuesday.

The hosts, who won the opener of the three-match series, made two changes to their XI with debutant left-arm quick Shoriful islam and batsman Mosaddek Hossain included in the team.

The Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka, who have never lost an ODI series to Bangladesh, remain unchanged from their 33-run loss on Sunday.

Teams Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

