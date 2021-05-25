Bangladesh win toss, bat in second Sri Lanka ODI

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in their bid to seal the series in the second one-day international on Tuesday

The hosts, who won the opener of the three-match series, made two changes to their XI with debutant left-arm quick Shoriful islam and batsman Mosaddek Hossain included in the team.

The Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka, who have never lost an ODI series to Bangladesh, remain unchanged from their 33-run loss on Sunday.

Teams Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)