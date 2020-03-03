Bangladesh win toss, bat in second Zimbabwe ODI

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Tuesday

Sylhet, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Bangladesh rested all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman with Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul islam coming in as they look to wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams returned to the side, after missing Sunday's record defeat in the first match for personal reasons. He places the injured Chamu Chibhabh.

Zimbabwe gave an ODI debut to Charlton Tshuma with Chris Mpofu missing out.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 169-run win at the same ground Sunday.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams (capt), Richmond Mutumbami, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Wesley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Masudur Rahman (BAN)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)