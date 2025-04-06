Open Menu

Bangladesh Women Beat Scotland In Warm-up Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2025 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Bangladesh Women eased past Scotland by five wickets as they overhauled a par score of 251 in the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 warm up at the LCCA Ground here on Sunday.

Sobhana Mostary led the chase with 57 not out while Farzana Haque (48) and Ritu Moni scored 34 runs.

Chloe Abel with figures of 2-33 was the most successful bowler for Scotland while Darcey Carter claimed one wicket for 34 runs.

Earlier, Scotland won the toss and elected to bat forts. Scotland scored 251-7 in 50 overs with Sarah Bryce 58, Darcey Carter 55 and Katherine Fraser 52 not out. Katherine Bryce hit 31 runs. Ritu Moni and Marufa Akter claimed one and 2 wickets for 22 runs respectively for Bangladesh.

