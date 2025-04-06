Bangladesh Women Beat Scotland In Warm-up Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Bangladesh Women eased past Scotland by five wickets as they overhauled a par score of 251 in the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 warm up at the LCCA Ground here on Sunday.
Sobhana Mostary led the chase with 57 not out while Farzana Haque (48) and Ritu Moni scored 34 runs.
Chloe Abel with figures of 2-33 was the most successful bowler for Scotland while Darcey Carter claimed one wicket for 34 runs.
Earlier, Scotland won the toss and elected to bat forts. Scotland scored 251-7 in 50 overs with Sarah Bryce 58, Darcey Carter 55 and Katherine Fraser 52 not out. Katherine Bryce hit 31 runs. Ritu Moni and Marufa Akter claimed one and 2 wickets for 22 runs respectively for Bangladesh.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
More Stories From Sports
-
Bangladesh women beat Scotland in warm-up match6 minutes ago
-
Various sports’ events in progress under Derajaat Festival3 hours ago
-
Pakistan team achieves huge success in South Africa F Class National Long Range Championship6 hours ago
-
Final two places up for grabs at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 qualifier6 hours ago
-
Pakistan long range rifle team — A proud continuation of excellence7 hours ago
-
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face1 day ago
-
New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan1 day ago
-
Crashes, fires as Piastri fastest in chaotic second Japan GP practice2 days ago
-
Pak women beat Thai women by seven wickets in warm-up2 days ago
-
PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT2 days ago
-
KP sports minister congrats cyclist for winning gold in cycle championship2 days ago
-
Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X2 days ago