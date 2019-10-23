UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Women Cricket Team Arrived On A Tour Of Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:29 PM

The Bangladesh women cricket team arrived here on Wednesday on a tour of Pakistan to play a limited-overs series of T20 internationals and one day internationals

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):The Bangladesh women cricket team arrived here on Wednesday on a tour of Pakistan to play a limited-overs series of T20 internationals and one day internationals.

The team was warmly welcomed by the officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board at the airport.

The touring side will play three match T20 international series besides taking part in two one day internationals against the home team. The matches of T20 and one day internationals will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The T20Is will be played from October 26 to 30, while the two ODIs will be played on November 2 and 4.

A spokesman of the PCB told APP that entry into the stadium is free by producing CNIC.

"We want to encourage families to come and watch the game and School, college and university students have specially been invited for the matches to see their top notch women players in action".

The Bangladesh men's team is also scheduled to tour Pakistan in January -February next year.

