Bangladeshi Cricket Team Cancels Pakistan Tour Amid Coroanvirus Fear

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

Bangladeshi Cricket Team cancels Pakistan tour amid coroanvirus fear

Bangladeshi team was scheduled to arrive in Karachi on March 29 and to play one-day international on April 1 in Karachi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) Bangladeshi Cricket Team cancelled to visit Pakistan due to Coronavirus, Bangladeshi media reported here on Friday.

Bangladeshi team was due in Karachi on March 29 and was scheduled to play one-day international on April 1 and the Test match on April 5 but the Bangladeshi board refused to send its team to Pakistan owing to Coronavirus.

The fear of spreading Coronavirus has impacted cricket as many cricket matches scheduled this year are likely to be cancelled. The reports said that spectators will not be allowed in India-South Africa ODI series. Similarly, Chappell Hadlee Trophy in Australia is also likely to follow the same. There were empty stands at Sydney cricket ground during the first ODI between New Zealand and Australia.

All cricket boards are taking responsibility to ensure safety and protection for all players, staffers and the spectators.

On Friday, Bangladeshi Cricket Board announced that they were planning to cancel their tour to Pakistan amid fears of Coronavirus.

Recently, Bangladesh had toured Pakistan twice. The first leg of Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan took place in January when the two teams played three T20Is. The Tigers then went to their Asian counterparts once again in February for one solo Test. This was the first of two Tests which were going to be the part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21.

In an interview to a local newspaper, Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin said that he could not say anything with surety as they are watching global situation. He said many flights were cancelled and eyes were also on IPL but decision would be made after analyzing the whole situation. He had hinted to cancel the tour and reschedule all the matches amid Coronavirus fear.

More Stories From Sports

