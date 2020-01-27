UrduPoint.com
Bangladeshi Journalists Find Pakistan Safe For Cricket; Praise Hospitality

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

Visiting Bangladeshi sports journalists have praised unprecedented security provided to the visiting Bangladesh cricket team and are awed by the love and hospitality of the people

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Visiting Bangladeshi sports journalists have praised unprecedented security provided to the visiting Bangladesh cricket team and are awed by the love and hospitality of the people.

A ten-member media team had accompanied the Bangladesh cricket team on the first leg of the Bangladesh team to play three Twenty20 international matches series in Lahore. The journalists, during their five-day visit watched cricket, saw Lahore and interacted with people.

Talking to APP at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday, the journalists admitted that they were confused initially whether to visit or not but the love of cricket pushed them to visit Lahore despite fears.

Mahmudur Rahman of DBC news Dhaka said they found unprecedented security wall during the visit in Lahore, adding Pakistan is very safe for cricket and tourism.

"Not only Mushfiqur Raheem but the all major cricketing nations including South Africa, England and Australia should come and play in Pakistan", he said in his appraisal whether Pakistan was safe for cricket.

"I was pleasantly shocked to see the love of people for Bangladesh and would carry fondest memories of my sojourn in Lahore", said Humayun Kabir Rose of the Somoy tv.

He expressed his delight on visiting the historic sites like the Lahore Fort and Minar e Pakistan during their visit, adding he was pleased to find people loving and accommodating.

He said he was happy to be part of the contingent to bring cricket back to Pakistan.

Nayir Iqbal of the Pothom Alo, Dhaka said he felt very safe in Lahore and moved around without any fear, regretting that he could not visit Badshai mosque and Mianr e Pakistan along with other Bangladesh journalists the other day.

"I have been receiving phone calls from my colleagues in Dhaka to know about the security and I have told them Lahore is one of the safest countries in the world", Nayir said, adding people are crazy about cricket in Pakistan and cricket fans should not suffer.

Nayir said he had fallen in love with the Lahori food, adding that he was a foodie and Lahori food was the best in the world. He said all who visit Pakistan must taste Pakistani food.

Comparing Lahore with Dhaka, the print media journalist from Dhaka said Lahore was Europe as compared with Dhaka, adding that Lahore was spacious while Dhaka was cramped due to over-population. However, he said the construction of new metros in Dhaka would ease out the traffic.

The visiting journalists said they would fond memories of Lahore with them and love to come back for the test matches in February.

