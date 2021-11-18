UrduPoint.com

Bangladeshi Minister Angry Over Pakistan’s Team Displaying Its National Flag

Murad Hasan has said that Pakistani team should be sent back to their country over displaying their national flag at the moment when Bangladeshi nation was celebrating their independence day.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) Bangladesh Information Minister Murad Hasan said that Pakistan cricket team should be returned back for displaying their national flag during their practice session.

The Minister termed display of Pakistani flag as “defiance of protocol” during the players’ practice sessions at a local ground.

Murad Hasan said that he had nothing to say about the players in Pakistani team but display of Pakistani flag during practice session was “inappropriate”. The minister expressed these words while talking to the reporters during his visit of the bookstore of publisher Batighar in Chattongram on Thursday.

The minister said, “This is not acceptable to us that Pakistani team is hoisting their national flag during practice sessions, especially at this very moment when we’re celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,”.

He said it was taking place at the time when the Bangladeshi nation was celebrating the golden jubilee of its independence.

The Minister said, “I think they [the Pakistani players] should be sent back along with their flag,”.

Hasan went on to say that “Our hearts wrench when we see the Pakistani flag. Why do they need the flag for a practice session? Is it drama or farce? This should not be allowed. We fought them and earned our independence through the blood of 3 million martyrs,”.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s initiatives to elevate Bangladesh cricket to international standards, pointing out that cricket teams from those countries well known on the international field can visit Bangladesh.

“There’s no problem there,” said the minister.

The reaction of the minster came after photos of the hoisting flags went viral on social media and caused huge backlash.

The team, which is visiting Bangladesh to play a T20 series, took part in a practice at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday while carrying their national flag.

Bangladesh emerged as an independent country five decades ago.

