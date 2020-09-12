UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladeshi Woman, Her Son’s Pictures Playing Cricket Go Viral

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:13 PM

Bangladeshi woman, her son’s pictures playing cricket go viral

Sheikh Yaamin Sinan, 11, along with his mother was waiting for his team mates or coach when they decided to play cricket at practice site.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Pictures of a boy playing cricket with burkha-clad mother went viral on social media on Saturday.

Sheikh Yaamin Sinan who is 11-year old boy and student of Al-Karim International Madrasa decided to play cricket with his mother just to warm himself up before arrival of his mates or coach at the practice site.

The woman was identified as Jhorna Akhter who turned to bat first with her son at the practice site. The pictures went viral on social media that grabbed huge attention of the public.

According to the latest reports, the duo took their turns with both the bat and ball, with Sinan particularly proud of being able to castle his mother with a turner.

Sinan brought out the Afridi-like celebrations for good effect.

The duo were waiting for the baseball game to be over before Sinan's class could have a game of their own in the field.

Sports had come to a standstill in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic but little by little people were getting back into the grounds, lured by their propensity to the excitement induced by sports.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Social Media Student SITE Women Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 P ..

16 minutes ago

Five Indians missing in south Tibet region are Ind ..

9 minutes ago

Indian Military Says China Handed Over 5 Civilians ..

15 minutes ago

Paris Police Detain Nearly 130 People on Morning o ..

9 minutes ago

Teargas fired during migrant protests on Greek isl ..

16 minutes ago

FIA stops former premier’s son from flying to Du ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.