Bangladeshi woman, her son’s pictures playing cricket go viral

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Yaamin Sinan, 11, along with his mother was waiting for his team mates or coach when they decided to play cricket at practice site.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Pictures of a boy playing cricket with burkha-clad mother went viral on social media on Saturday.

Sheikh Yaamin Sinan who is 11-year old boy and student of Al-Karim International Madrasa decided to play cricket with his mother just to warm himself up before arrival of his mates or coach at the practice site.

The woman was identified as Jhorna Akhter who turned to bat first with her son at the practice site. The pictures went viral on social media that grabbed huge attention of the public.

According to the latest reports, the duo took their turns with both the bat and ball, with Sinan particularly proud of being able to castle his mother with a turner.

Sinan brought out the Afridi-like celebrations for good effect.

The duo were waiting for the baseball game to be over before Sinan's class could have a game of their own in the field.

Sports had come to a standstill in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic but little by little people were getting back into the grounds, lured by their propensity to the excitement induced by sports.