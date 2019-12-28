Bangladesh’s denial about cricket in Pakistan turns political

(@fidahassanain)

The source say some political groups in Bangladesh are pressurizing its team not to play cricket inside Pakistan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) The deadlock between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took a new turn as the issue became more political rather than a denial on the basis of security reasons, the sources said here Saturday.

They said a political segment in mainstream political segment in Bangladesh pressurized Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to deny to Pakistan to play upcoming Test and T20 matches. Some cricketers were also not willing to come to Pakistan, they said.

The conflict between both Muslim states’ cricket board is being termed as very serious conflict that is likely to ruin Cricket—the only favorite game for the youths of both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi cricketers, the sources said, also took Pakistan’s stance very easy where it was conveyed that ICC forum would be approached against it over denial.

“No solid reason has so far been told to PCB by Bangladeshi board,” the sources said while seeking anonymity.

Pakistan Cricket Board sent a letter to Bangladeshi government clearly saying that they would be provided high security if they visited Pakistan for upcoming matches but even then Bangladeshi cricket board refused to come.

“This not security but something else as some political people are pressurizing their cricket board to refuse to Pakistan,” the sources said.

Pakistan asked for Test series but Bangladesh insisted for T20 matches first in March 2020.

Bangladesh asked Pakistan that it was ready to play cricket but it should be at some neutral venue rather than in Pakistan. Pakistan denied their demand and insisted for home series.

It may be mentioned here that Sri Lankan team recently visited Pakistan and played two home test matches.