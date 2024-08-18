ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Bangladesh opening batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy is suffering from a groin strain and will miss the first Test against Pakistan, which gets underway in Rawalpindi on August 21.

Bangladesh national team physio Bayjedul islam Khan said: "Joy had complained of pain in the right groin on 14 August while playing for Bangladesh A in the four-day match against Pakistan A.

He underwent an MRI followed by physical assessment, and it has since been confirmed that he has a Grade 1 adductor strain in the right groin.

He has begun his rehab. Such injuries usually take about 10 to 14 days to recover from. He will not be available for the first Test but we hope to have him fit for the second Test which starts on August 30.

“We will continue to monitor his progress on a day to day basis.”