Open Menu

Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan To Miss First Test

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan to miss first Test

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Bangladesh opening batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy is suffering from a groin strain and will miss the first Test against Pakistan, which gets underway in Rawalpindi on August 21.

Bangladesh national team physio Bayjedul islam Khan said: "Joy had complained of pain in the right groin on 14 August while playing for Bangladesh A in the four-day match against Pakistan A.

He underwent an MRI followed by physical assessment, and it has since been confirmed that he has a Grade 1 adductor strain in the right groin.

He has begun his rehab. Such injuries usually take about 10 to 14 days to recover from. He will not be available for the first Test but we hope to have him fit for the second Test which starts on August 30.

“We will continue to monitor his progress on a day to day basis.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Rawalpindi Progress August From

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

40 minutes ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

45 minutes ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports