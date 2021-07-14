UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur To Miss Remainder Of Zimbabwe Series

7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:58 PM

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur to miss remainder of Zimbabwe series

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will leave Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe on Wednesday for family reasons, the national board said

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will leave Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe on Wednesday for family reasons, the national board said.

The Bangladesh cricket Board said the 34-year-old would fly straight back to Dhaka and appealed for the media to "respect" his privacy.

Mushfiqur will miss Bangladesh's three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe on July 16, 18, and 20.

He had already been granted leave to miss the three Twenty20 internationals that follow the series.

