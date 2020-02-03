UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh's Tamim Tunes Up For Test With Record Triple Ton

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:19 PM

Tamim Iqbal warmed up for his Test comeback with a triple century Sunday -- the highest first-class score ever recorded on Bangladeshi soil

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Tamim Iqbal warmed up for his Test comeback with a triple century Sunday -- the highest first-class score ever recorded on Bangladeshi soil.

The left-hander became only the second Bangladeshi to score a triple ton while smashing an unbeaten 334 for East Zone against Central in the Bangladesh cricket League.

He overtook former Under-19 teammate Roqibul Hasan's 313, before surpassing Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's 319 -- against Bangladesh in aTest match in 2014 -- to also chalk up the highest individual innings inBangladesh.

More Stories From Sports

